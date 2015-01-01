Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study was conducted to estimate farm fatality rates and to describe patterns of fatal agricultural injuries on Saskatchewan farms from 2005-2019.



METHODS: Data on work-related farm fatalities was collected from January 2005 to December 2019 in the Province of Saskatchewan as a part of the injury and mortality surveillance for the Canadian Agricultural Injury Reporting (CAIR) program. Data were abstracted from records made available by the Provincial Coroner's Office.



RESULTS: There were 166 farm work-related fatalities recorded between 2005 and 2019 in Saskatchewan. The majority (93.4%) of work-related fatalities were in males. The overall work-related fatality rate was 10.5 (95% CI: 8.9-12.1) per 100,000 farm population. The overall age-adjusted work-related fatality rate was 18.1 (95% CI: 15.2-20.9) per 100,000 farm population among males and 1.4 (95% CI: 0.6- 2.3) per 100,000 farm population among females. Age-adjusted rate decreased from 91.2 (95% CI: 69.4 - 117.66) per 100,000 farm population in 2005-2009 to 89.7 (95% CI: 64.9 - 120.2) per 100,000 farm population in 2015-2019 in males. Trend analysis of the work-related fatality rate in all cases showed a non-significant average annual decline of 2.6% (p=0.156). Rollover injuries contributed to a high proportion of fatalities in children (30.0%) and the elderly population (14.9%). The most common causative agent was a tractor, and the most common location of injury was the farmyard or field.



CONCLUSION: The burden of mortality in this industry is still substantial. There was a non-significant decreasing trend in the injury rate over the 15 years period. Elderly farmers continue to be at high risk for fatality while the rates for children have declined. Application of the hierarchy of control to this workplace could reduce the risk of fatal injury, and in particular the high proportion of rollover injuries in children and the elderly population.

Language: en