Abstract

One of the existing gaps in the literature on the commercial sexual exploitation (CSE) of children is on transgender (trans) girls. Most of the available literature is heavily skewed toward experiences of cisgender girls. However, there is an undeniable need to understand the experiences of trans children given their unique experiences and vulnerabilities to CSE related to their identity. This article is a case study on the complex interaction between trans identity, peer influence, and other micro, meso, and macro factors that have predisposed trans girls to CSE. The paper is based on interviews with six trans girls, complemented by interviews with four social workers, research notes, and a review of related literature. Data was analyzed thematically. Based on the findings, peer groups provide critical support to trans girls, particularly, in terms of trans identity formation, gender transition information, security and protection, and other forms of support. Ironically, they play the contradictory role of priming and initiating them to CSE. Various structural and personal factors have compounded these and predisposed them to victimization. An interplay of macro (societal), meso (interpersonal), and micro (individual) factors have come into play in the commercial sexual exploitation of these trans girls.

Language: en