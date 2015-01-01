Abstract

The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) has recently published recommendations on screening for depression and suicide risk in children and adolescents.



People with depression often feel sad, hopeless, helpless, tired, and unmotivated. Depression can also manifest as being irritable, distracted, or argumentative. All children and adolescents have these feelings at times as part of normal growth, development, and life. However, a depressive disorder is when these feelings become strong and persistent and lead to problems in day-to-day functioning at home, in school, or with peers. Depression in childhood is strongly associated with depression in adulthood.



Risk factors for depression include a family history of depression, prior episodes of depression, childhood abuse or neglect, exposure to traumatic events or stress, bullying, maltreatment, adverse life events, and a difficult relationship with parents. Lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) teens are at increased risk of depression. Depression increases risk of suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, and suicide completion, which is the second leading cause of death among youths aged 10 to 19 years.



Treatment for depression in children and adolescents includes psychotherapy and medications, typically selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).



What Tests Are Used to Screen for Depression and Suicide Risk in Children and Adolescents?



The most commonly used screening questionnaire for depression is the 9-Item Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ-9). Other questionnaires include the PHQ modified for adolescents (PHQ-A) and the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale...

