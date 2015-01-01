Abstract

The harmful effects of alcohol consumption by adolescents have been increasingly emphasized. Thus, it is necessary to identify individual and environmental factors that encourage drinking. This study investigated factors associated with the sustainable use of alcohol (SUA) in adolescents who consume alcohol, and the possibility of future drinking (PFD) in non-drinking adolescents. Data from "The Adolescents Awareness Survey of Alcohol Encouraging Environment" by the Ministry of Health and Welfare and the Korea Health Promotion Institute (2017) were used. The survey was completed by 1,038 participant, selected through a proportional allocation extraction method, who were aged 13-18 years and lived in five cities with a population of over 1 million. The factors associated with SUA included gender (β = 0.634, p = 0.004), grade (8th β = 1.591, p<0.001, 9th β = 1.674, p<0.001, 10th β = 1.497, p = 0.001, 11th β = 1.041, p = 0.004, 12th β = 2.610, p<0.001), drinking alone (β = -2.147, p = 0.002), liquor commercial (β = 1.644, p<0.001), ease of alcohol purchase (β = 1.541, p = 0.025), parent's recommendation for drinking (β = 1.084, p<0.001), not knowing the mother's education level (β = -0.685, p = 0.045), positive expectancy of drinking (β = 0.141, p<0.001), number of pubs (β = 0.303, p = 0.002), internet game cafes (β = 0.456, p = 0.019), and karaokes (β = -0.098, p = 0.023) in the community. The factors associated with the PFD in non-drinkers were grade (8th β = 0.531, p = 0.024, 10th β = 0.717, p = 0.035, 12th β = 1.882, p = 0.001), liquor commercial (β = -1.355, p<0.001), parent's recommendation for drinking (β = 0.783, p = 0.020), positive expectancy of drinking (β = 0.139, p<0.001), and relationship with the father (β = 0.072, p = 0.033). Multidimensional interventions, including those by individuals, parents, peers, and local communities, are needed to prevent SUA and the PFD in adolescents.

