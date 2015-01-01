|
Bantjes J, Myers B, Parry C. S. Afr. Med. J. 2022; 112(6): 393-394.
(Copyright © 2022, South African Medical Association)
36217866
There is a global trend towards liberalising cannabis legislation amid recognition that previous restrictions caused social harm and impeded medical research on phytocannabinoids.[1,2] Liberal legislation and attitudes toward cannabis may create opportunities to harness the pharmacological benefits of cannabis for epilepsy,[3] chronic pain,[4] nausea and spasticity,[5] among other medical conditions. Nonetheless, laws that potentially increase access to cannabis could have public health consequences with regard to respiratory health, traffic-related injuries, and the mental health of vulnerable populations.[6] Rigorous debate about these public health concerns is needed as South Africa (SA) moves towards ratifying the Cannabis for Private Purposes Bill[7] introduced to Parliament in October 2020. The Bill, which is currently before the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services, makes provision for adults to possess, cultivate and process a prescribed quantity of cannabis plants, and to use cannabis, while also explicitly acknowledging the need to protect citizens from potential harms. This prompts questions about who should be protected from cannabis harms. Drawing on recent systematic reviews and expert consensus, we argue that adolescents, pregnant mothers, and fetuses are three groups vulnerable to the harmful effects of cannabis, requiring special consideration as noted in recent Portfolio Committee hearings.
Language: en
Adolescent; Humans; Female; Public Health; Pregnancy; South Africa/epidemiology; *Cannabis/adverse effects; *Hallucinogens; Pregnant Women