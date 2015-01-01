Abstract

The long-term cognitive consequences of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) are poorly understood. Studies investigating cognitive performance in the chronic stage of injury in both hospital-based and population-based samples have revealed inconsistent findings. Importantly, population-based mTBI samples remain under-studied in the literature. This study investigated cognitive performance among individuals with a history of self-reported mTBI using a battery of cognitively demanding behavioural tasks. Importantly, more than half of the mTBI participants had experienced multiple mild head injuries. Compared to control participants (n = 49), participants with a history of mTBI (n = 30) did not demonstrate deficits in working memory, multitasking ability, cognitive flexibility, visuospatial ability, response inhibition, information processing speed or social cognition. There was moderate evidence that the mTBI group performed better than control participants on the visual working memory measure. Overall, these findings suggest that even multiple instances of mTBI do not necessarily lead to long-term cognitive impairment at the group level. Thus, we provide important evidence of the impact of chronic mTBI across a number of cognitive processes in a population-based sample. Further studies are necessary to determine the impact that individual differences in injury-related variables have on cognitive performance in the chronic stage of injury.

