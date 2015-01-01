Abstract

There are relatively few calculations of the costs related to suicides. The aim was to produce a monetary estimate of the costs incurred as a result of suicides. The costs were divided into three categories: (1) loss of labor input, (2) costs directly following a suicide, and (3) costs associated with family members. In our two sample cases, the costs related to suicides were from EUR 309,020 to EUR 456,279. By putting the monetary costs of suicide prevention intervention and the calculation of costs related to a death by suicide side by side, this study may help when allocating funding for effective intervention.

