Abstract

We report the case of a 54-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident due to loss of control of the vehicle on a viaduct. No other vehicles were apparently involved, except for a car hit by the motorcycle after it fell. A post-mortem CT scan (computed tomography scan) was performed showing complex head trauma with a subarachnoid hemorrhage and multiple skull and facial bone fractures. A forensic cinematic reconstruction performed by an engineer was needed to exclude other incident causes other than the loss of control. The multidisciplinary approach that included autopsy findings, a cinematic reconstruction, a helmet test and an examination played a key role in clarifying the dynamics of the accident, allowing us to explain how the death occurred despite the motorcyclist's helmet use. The cause of death was identified as a penetrating head trauma with cerebral material exposure, produced by the impact of the head against a fixed bolt in the guardrail base. Despite the use of the helmet, the impact force was enough to render the protection ineffective and allowed the bolt to penetrate through the helmet and the skull.

