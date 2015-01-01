Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To describe the prevalence of and risk factors for workplace violence among Ugandan adolescents.



METHODS. The analysis focused on adolescents recruited at primary schools who participated in the endline survey of a trial in 2014 (at ages 11-14 years) and were followed up in 2018-2019 (at ages 17-19 years). The analysis was restricted to those engaged in past-year paid work (n = 1406). We estimated the prevalence of past-year workplace violence and used mixed-effects multivariable logistic regression to explore associations with characteristics measured in early adolescence, current life circumstances, and work-related factors.



RESULTS. Overall, 40% (95% confidence interval [CI] = 37%, 43%) of adolescents in paid work experienced past-year workplace violence; odds were doubled among female domestic workers (vs retail/trade workers; adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 2.07; 95% CI = 1.28, 3.35). Experiences measured in early adolescence, including eating less than 3 meals the previous day, experiencing severe physical violence (male adolescents: AOR = 1.48; 95% CI = 1.11, 1.98; female adolescents: AOR = 1.69; 95% CI = 1.13, 2.53) and bullying, and having poor mental health (male adolescents: AOR = 2.32 95% CI = 1.37, 3.92; female adolescents: AOR = 2.27; 95% CI = 1.05, 4.89), were associated with increased odds of workplace violence. Current life circumstances (fewer household assets, more moves, functional difficulties, poorer mental health) were also associated with workplace violence.



CONCLUSIONS. Interventions are needed to address the high prevalence of workplace violence across all sectors, with female domestic workers particularly vulnerable. Early prevention of violence and poor mental health may be promising. (Am J Public Health. 2022;112(11):1651-1661. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2022.306983).

