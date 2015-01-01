Abstract

OBJECTIVEs. To examine the impact of the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (Cal/OSHA's) 2017 workplace violence (WPV) prevention in health care safety standard on nonfatal violent injuries among health care workers (HCWs).



METHODS. We accessed estimated counts of WPV from the survey of occupational injuries and illness from 2011 to 2019 specific to HCWs. We used the Current Population Survey estimates of HCWs to create rates per 10 000. We conducted a longitudinal panel analysis and a comparative interrupted time-series analysis to examine the change in incidence and in rates associated with California's new standard.



RESULTS. Adoption of the 2017 safety standard led to an additional 3.48 reported WPV injuries per 10 000 HCWs in California, or an additional 473 injuries. Sensitivity analyses suggest other injuries did not change in the same period.



CONCLUSIONS. It appears that the Cal/OSHA standard increased reporting of WPV injuries among HCWs in the first year of its adoption compared with the United States. Mandating reporting of all WPV incidents in the health care setting may be a means to ensure a more complete understanding of this public health problem. (Am J Public Health. 2022;112(11):1668-1675. https://doi.org/10.2105/AJPH.2022.307029).

