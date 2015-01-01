Abstract

Occupants exposed to low or moderate crash events can already suffer from whiplash-associated disorders leading to severe and long-lasting symptoms. However, the underlying injury mechanisms and the role of muscle activity are not fully clear. Potential increases in injury risk of non-nominal postures, i.e., rotated head, cannot be evaluated in detail due to the lack of experimental data. Examining changes in neck muscle activity to hold and stabilize the head in a rotated position during pre-crash scenarios might provide a deeper understanding of muscle reflex contributions and injury mechanisms. In this study, the influence of two different head postures (nominal vs. rotation of the head by about 63 ± 9° to the right) on neck muscle activity and head kinematics was investigated in simulated braking experiments inside a driving simulator. The braking scenario was implemented by visualization of the virtual scene using head-mounted displays and a combined translational-rotational platform motion. Kinematics of seventeen healthy subjects was tracked using 3D motion capturing. Surface electromyography were used to quantify muscle activity of left and right sternocleidomastoideus (SCM) and trapezius (TRP) muscles. The results show clear evidence that rotated head postures affect the static as well as the dynamic behavior of muscle activity during the virtual braking event. With head turned to the right, the contralateral left muscles yielded higher base activation and delayed muscle onset times. In contrast, right muscles had much lower activations and showed no relevant changes in muscle activation between nominal and rotated head position. The observed delayed muscle onset times and increased asymmetrical muscle activation patterns in the rotated head position are assumed to affect injury mechanisms. This could explain the prevalence of rotated head postures during a crash reported by patients suffering from WAD. The results can be used for validating the active behavior of human body models in braking simulations with nominal and rotated head postures, and to gain a deeper understanding of neck injury mechanisms.

Language: en