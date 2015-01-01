|
Citation
|
Stevens M, Farías JC, Mindel C, D'Amico F, Evans-Lacko S. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e1903.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36224546
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Mental health problems among young people are of growing concern globally. UK adolescent mental health services are increasingly restricted to those with the most severe needs. Many young people turn to the internet for advice and support, but little is known about the effectiveness, and potential harms, of online support. Kooth is a widely-used, anonymised and moderated online platform offering access to professional and peer support. This pilot evaluation sought to assess changes in the wellbeing and mental health of Kooth users, and changes in their use of formal services, over one month. We explored how community aspects of the site were used, and we considered the economic implications for commissioners making Kooth available to young people.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health services; Social support; Peer support; Digital interventions; e-mental health; Mhealth; Youth mental health