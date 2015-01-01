|
Hardie I, Sasso A, Holmes J, Meier PS. Drug Alcohol Rev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
36222548
INTRODUCTION: The 21st century has seen wide-ranging changes in drinking locations in Great Britain, with on-trade alcohol sales decreasing and off-trade sales increasing. To better understand the underlying time-trends in consumer behaviour, we examine age-period-cohort (APC) effects related to changes in the share of individuals' drinking occasions taking place in: (i) on-trade versus off-trade locations; and (ii) specific on-trade or off-trade locations, that is traditional/community pubs, modern pubs/bars/café bars, nightclubs/late-night venues, restaurants/pub restaurants, social/working men's clubs, golf/other sports clubs/venues, at home (social setting) and at home (non-social setting).
alcohol; age-period-cohort analysis; drinking locations; drinking practices; Great Britain