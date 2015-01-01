|
马. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2022; 38(3): 303-307.
命案攻坚中法医学技术的应用
(Copyright © 2022, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)
36221817
|
As an important team of forensic medicine in China, public security forensic doctors stick to the first line of defense in abnormal death testing, and use professional forensic knowledge to answer questions and doubts for the masses in an appropriate way, uphold justice, and mainly solve problems.
Language: zh
|
Technology; *Forensic Medicine; *Homicide