Abstract

As an important team of forensic medicine in China, public security forensic doctors stick to the first line of defense in abnormal death testing, and use professional forensic knowledge to answer questions and doubts for the masses in an appropriate way, uphold justice, and mainly solve problems.

The question of "what happened to who and when". This simple descriptive problem actually contains great challenges, covering the difficult problems that must be solved urgently in the continuous practice and exploration of public security forensic medicine--individual identification, death time inference, and scene reconstruction. Especially in the process of tackling homicide cases, the importance of the above three issues is self-evident. It not only provides directions, ideas and clues for case detection, but also establishes framework guidance for the collection and arrangement of case evidence, and provides a solid foundation for judicial procedures. Evidence support and technical support.



===



公安法医作为中国法医重要的一支队伍，坚守在 非正常死亡检验的第一道防线，用专业的法医学知识 以恰当的方式为群众答疑解惑，伸张正义，主要解决

"何人在何时发生了何事"的问题。这个简单的描述 性问题，实际蕴含着极大的挑战，涵盖了公安法医在 不断实践探索中亟须解决的难题----个体识别、死亡 时间推断和现场重建。尤其是在命案攻坚的过程中， 上述 3 个问题的重要性不言而喻，不仅为案件侦破提 供 方 向 、思 路 和 线 索 ，而 且 为 案 件 证 据 的 采 集 、整 理 建 立框架性指导，为司法程序提供坚实的证据支持和技 术支撑。

Language: zh