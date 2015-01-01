Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore the influencing factors of the horizontal distance of bodies in the high falling scene and the feasibility of inferring the falling mode based on it.



METHODS: A total of 614 high falling deaths and 15 cases of corpse dumping from high altitudes were collected. The relationship between the horizontal distance and the falling height, as well as the sex, age and manner of death (suicide, accident and corpse dumping) were observed.



RESULTS: The horizontal distance increased with the increase of falling height, and the difference among the height groups was statistically significant. The horizontal distance decreased with the increase of the age of the deceased, in each height group, the difference between the group over 60 years old and other age groups was statistically significant (P<0.05). The horizontal distance of male deceased was (1.99±0.27) m, which was greater than that of female deceased (1.88±0.19) m, and the difference was statistically significant in partial height groups (P<0.05). Roof falls had a greater horizontal movement distance than window falls. Except for the >20-30 m group, there was no significant difference in horizontal distance between suicide high falls and accidental high falls in other height groups.



CONCLUSIONS: The horizontal distance is affected by the falling height, the sex and age of the victim, and the spatial characteristics of the falling starting point.

