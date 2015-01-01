|
Citation
Zhao J, Lie Y, Chen ZG, Li JJ, Bu JH. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2022; 38(3): 328-330.
Vernacular Title
致伤动机分析及其在嫌疑人刻画中的应用
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)
DOI
PMID
36221822
Abstract
Murder scene analysis is an important work of forensics [1]. In recent years, with the improvement of criminal intelligence and the enhancement of the perpetrator's awareness of anti-investigation, there are fewer and fewer physical traces left at the scene, but the damage on the corpse at the murder scene is not easy to be disposed of or covered up by the perpetrator [2]. Through the analysis of corpse damage, forensic medicine reveals the motivation of the perpetrator to carry out the damage behavior, which is of great significance to the analysis of the homicide scene.
Language: zh
Keywords
*Motivation; 命案; 法医病理学; 现场分析; 致伤动机