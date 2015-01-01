SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhao J, Lie Y, Chen ZG, Li JJ, Bu JH. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2022; 38(3): 328-330.

致伤动机分析及其在嫌疑人刻画中的应用

(Copyright © 2022, Si fa bu Si fa jian ding ke xue ji shu yan jiu suo)

10.12116/j.issn.1004-5619.2021.410610

36221822

Murder scene analysis is an important work of forensics [1]. In recent years, with the improvement of criminal intelligence and the enhancement of the perpetrator's awareness of anti-investigation, there are fewer and fewer physical traces left at the scene, but the damage on the corpse at the murder scene is not easy to be disposed of or covered up by the perpetrator [2]. Through the analysis of corpse damage, forensic medicine reveals the motivation of the perpetrator to carry out the damage behavior, which is of great significance to the analysis of the homicide scene.

命案现场分析是法医的一项重要工作[1]。近年 来，随着犯罪智能化程度的提高，作案人反侦查意识 的增强，现场遗留的有形痕迹物证越来越少，但命案 现场中尸体上的损伤却不易被作案人处置或掩盖[2]。 法医通过对尸体损伤的分析，揭示反映作案人实施损 伤行为的动机，对命案现场分析具有重要意义。


Language: zh

*Motivation; 命案; 法医病理学; 现场分析; 致伤动机

