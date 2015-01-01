|
陶, 曹, 陈, 李, 宋, 乔. Fa Yi Xue Za Zhi 2022; 38(3): 331-333.
他杀缢死法医学检验2例
36221823
In this series of cases, if there is no further investigation, it is easy to handle it as an ordinary case, and misjudgment about the nature of the case occurs. Ma Yongchang et al.[4] reported 3 cases of other hangings similar to this case, that is, adults with certain defensive ability and conscious state may also hang themselves under the deception and coercion of others. , the vast majority of people can lose consciousness after being hanged and cannot save themselves, and often die 5 to 20 minutes after being hanged [5]. In this type of hanging death case, the victim is often conscious and has a certain self-defense ability. The autopsy results are highly suggestive of suicide. There is often no or very little resistance injury or other abnormal damage. It is difficult to obtain evidence and convict, but there will be certain doubts and contradictions in the process of grasping the overall situation of the case and careful investigation. There may be the possibility of his hanging, and for cases involving the loss of property and other suspicious points, the scene must be carefully inspected, the trajectory of the deceased during his life should be fully collected, and the case should be comprehensively investigated. Analyze the case from multiple angles and make a comprehensive judgment.
Language: zh
Humans; *Homicide; 法医病理学; 他杀; 现场勘验; 缢死