Abstract

In this series of cases, if there is no further investigation, it is easy to handle it as an ordinary case, and misjudgment about the nature of the case occurs. Ma Yongchang et al.[4] reported 3 cases of other hangings similar to this case, that is, adults with certain defensive ability and conscious state may also hang themselves under the deception and coercion of others. , the vast majority of people can lose consciousness after being hanged and cannot save themselves, and often die 5 to 20 minutes after being hanged [5]. In this type of hanging death case, the victim is often conscious and has a certain self-defense ability. The autopsy results are highly suggestive of suicide. There is often no or very little resistance injury or other abnormal damage. It is difficult to obtain evidence and convict, but there will be certain doubts and contradictions in the process of grasping the overall situation of the case and careful investigation. There may be the possibility of his hanging, and for cases involving the loss of property and other suspicious points, the scene must be carefully inspected, the trajectory of the deceased during his life should be fully collected, and the case should be comprehensively investigated. Analyze the case from multiple angles and make a comprehensive judgment.



In homicide cases, the cause of death of the deceased and the damage of the corpse can often reflect the degree of direct "contact" between the suspect and the victim, so the judgment of the nature of the case plays a very critical role. "The right to speak", but no evidence of homicide is found only through autopsy examination does not mean that the possibility of homicide is ruled out, and it should be avoided to rely solely on autopsy examination results to draw conclusions about the nature of the case. Furthermore, to... The information obtained from on-site inspections and visits and the suspicious points found must be given sufficient attention in a timely manner, and the nature of the case can be accurately grasped only after mutual verification with the autopsy results and comprehensive analysis and judgment.



... 本系列案件中，倘若未进一步调查，很容易作为 普通案件进行处理，对案件性质发生误判。麻永昌 等[4]报道了 3 例与本案类似的他缢案件，即具有一定 防卫能力、意识清醒状态下的成年人也可能在他人诱 骗 、胁 迫 下 发 生 缢 颈 行 为 ，而 一 旦 缢 颈 行 为 发 生 ，绝 大 多数人在缢颈后即可出现意识丧失而不能自救，常于 缢颈后 5~20 min 死亡[5]。在这一类缢死案件中，往往 受害人意识清醒且具有一定的自我防卫能力，尸体检 验结果高度提示自缢，抵抗伤或者其他异常损伤常常 没 有 或 者 很 少 ，现 场 痕 迹 物 证 少 ，案 件 定 性 难 ，取 证 定 罪难度较大，但是对案件全局把握以及仔细勘验的过 程中均会出现一定的疑点以及矛盾点，这提示，在勘 验缢死的现场时，虽然尸体检验结果未发现他杀证 据，也有可能存在他缢的可能，而对于涉及财物丢失 及有其他疑点的缢死相关案件一定要仔细勘验现场、 充分调取死者生前轨迹、全面走访调查等，多角度分 析案件并综合判断。



在他杀案件中，死者死亡原因和尸体生前的损伤 往 往 能 反 映 出 嫌 疑 人 和 被 害 人 的 直 接" 接 触 "程 度 ，所 以对案件性质的判断有十分关键的作用，也正因为 此 ，法 医 往 往 更 有" 发 言 权 "，但 仅 通 过 尸 体 检 验 未 发 现他杀证据并不意味着排除他杀可能，应避免单纯依 靠尸体解剖检验结果给案件性质盖棺定论。此外，对 现场勘验及走访调查获取的信息及发现的疑点一定 要及时予以足够的重视，与尸体检验结果相互印证并 进行综合分析判断后，才能准确把握案件性质。

Language: zh