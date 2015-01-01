|
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic has had major economic, social and psychological consequences for adolescents and young adults. It is unclear whether those with a history of adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) were particularly vulnerable. We examined whether a history of ACEs was associated with financial difficulties, lack of emotional support, feeling stressed/anxious, feeling down/depressed, increased alcohol and/or cannabis use and increased conflict with parents, siblings and/or intimate partners among 16- to 21-year-olds during the pandemic.
Keywords
mental health; child abuse; substance use; neglect; emotional support; financial hardship; interpersonal conflict; SARS-CoV-2