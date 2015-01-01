Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The use of motorized scooters is gaining popularity in Canada and elsewhere. This study aims to summarize characteristics of injuries related to use of motorized scooters using data from the electronic Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program (eCHIRPP) and to analyze trends. The eCHIRPP collects information associated with the injury event and clinical information related to treatment (the injured body part, the nature of the injury, injury intent and treatment received) from 11 pediatric and 9 general hospitals across Canada.



RESULTS: A free-text search using keywords identified 523 cases related to motorized scooter injuries between January 2012 and December 2019. Most of the injuries reported were among males (62.7%). Fracture/dislocation was the most frequent injury (36.9%), and 14.3% of all patients were admitted to hospital. Joinpoint regression showed a statistically significant increase in injuries related to motorized scooter use between 2012 and 2017 (annual percent change of 18.4%).



CONCLUSION: Study findings indicate the need for continued preventive efforts and improved educational messages on safe riding and the importance of the use of protective equipment to prevent injuries among riders.

Language: fr