|
Citation
|
Desiateryk S, Zutrauen S, Wang Z, Iynkkaran I, Ghandour L, McFaull SR, Butler G, Cheesman J, Champagne A, Do MT. Health Promot. Chronic Dis. Prev. Can. 2022; 42(10): 450-454.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Public Health Agency of Canada)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36223161
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The use of motorized scooters is gaining popularity in Canada and elsewhere. This study aims to summarize characteristics of injuries related to use of motorized scooters using data from the electronic Canadian Hospitals Injury Reporting and Prevention Program (eCHIRPP) and to analyze trends. The eCHIRPP collects information associated with the injury event and clinical information related to treatment (the injured body part, the nature of the injury, injury intent and treatment received) from 11 pediatric and 9 general hospitals across Canada.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
injury; emergency department; e-scooter; eCHIRPP; hoverboard; powered scooter; protective equipment; self-balancing scooter