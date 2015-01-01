|
Citation
|
Petricola S, Reinmuth M, Lautenbach S, Hatfield C, Zipf A. Int. J. Health Geogr. 2022; 21(1): e14.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36224567
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The ability of disaster response, preparedness, and mitigation efforts to assess the loss of physical accessibility to health facilities and to identify impacted populations is key in reducing the humanitarian consequences of disasters. Recent studies use either network- or raster-based approaches to measure accessibility in respect to travel time. Our analysis compares a raster- and a network- based approach that both build on open data with respect to their ability to assess the loss of accessibility due to a severe flood event. As our analysis uses open access data, the approach should be transferable to other flood-prone sites to support decision-makers in the preparation of disaster mitigation and preparedness plans.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Disaster; Routing; Accessibility; Public health; Network; OpenStreetMap