Taheri MR, Mortazavi SB, Asilian H, Ahmadi O, Sogandi F. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2022.2135259

36221322

OBJECTIVES: Human error has been recognized as one of the top causes of most accidents in mines. This study aimed to identify and assess cognitive errors among copper miners using cognitive reliability and error analysis method (CREAM).

METHODS: This cross-sectional study carried out in one of the copper mines, Iran. At first, all tasks were analyzed by the hierarchical task analysis (HTA). Then cognitive errors were assessed using the CREAM.

RESULTS: With respect to the basic CREAM results in the operational units, including extraction, crushing, and processing, human error probability (HEP) was obtained 0.056, 0.0315, and 0.0177, respectively. Based on the results of the extended CREAM, the types of errors identified for all tasks in three operational units, were mainly associated with execution (53.4%), observation (40%), interpretation (5%), and planning (1.6%). Also, the cognitive errors were related to execution, monitoring, observation, communication, diagnosis, recording, and planning, respectively.

CONCLUSION: The results showed that human error is very high in the operational units of the mine. Therefore, immediate actions are needed to improve safety performance in the mine units, which determine the role of various factors in human errors can provide the possibility of implementing more effective interventions.


CREAM; Human Error; Miner; Performance Reliability

