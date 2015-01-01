|
Taheri MR, Mortazavi SB, Asilian H, Ahmadi O, Sogandi F. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
36221322
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Human error has been recognized as one of the top causes of most accidents in mines. This study aimed to identify and assess cognitive errors among copper miners using cognitive reliability and error analysis method (CREAM).
Keywords
CREAM; Human Error; Miner; Performance Reliability