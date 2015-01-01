|
Citation
Margheritti S, Negrini A, Miglioretti M. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36221859
Abstract
PURPOSE: Occupational health and safety (OHS) is a relevant issue for many systems and stakeholders. This systematic literature review aims to expand knowledge on this topic starting from the integrated safety model (ISM) and to evaluate the role of psychological capital (PsyCap) on safety behaviours (SBs) (i.e., safety performance and prevention of occupational accidents and injuries).
Language: en
Keywords
safety performance; systematic review; occupational injuries; occupational accidents; psychological capital