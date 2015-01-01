Abstract

PURPOSE: Occupational health and safety (OHS) is a relevant issue for many systems and stakeholders. This systematic literature review aims to expand knowledge on this topic starting from the integrated safety model (ISM) and to evaluate the role of psychological capital (PsyCap) on safety behaviours (SBs) (i.e., safety performance and prevention of occupational accidents and injuries).



METHODS: A total of 2704 studies was initially identified in the Scopus, PsycINFO, and Web of Science databases. After rigorous screening, 20 empirical studies were included.



RESULTS: The results showed the relevant contribution of PsyCap in promoting SBs (1) as a direct antecedent, (2) mediator between organizational factors and SBs, or (3) moderator between job demands and SBs.



CONCLUSION: Findings indicate that when workers feel resourceful, they feel also more confident and engaged, and in turn, more focused on safety issues. Moreover, the results sometimes turn out to be contradictory, showing the dark side of personal resources. Considering these results, a plan to monitor and develop PsyCap could be implemented to promote SBs and safety environment. Indeed, PsyCap can be an essential individual resource for behaving safely also by reducing job demands' perceptions and improving safety leadership.

