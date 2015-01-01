Abstract

The primary focus of this study was to explore the parenting attitudes that predict abusive parenting among incarcerated mothers in Japan. Data analyzed on 63 incarcerated mothers who had the legal custody of the youngest child revealed that belief in corporal punishment significantly predicted abusive parenting. The data further revealed that the impact of adverse childhood experiences and the parenting style of an intimate partner remained significant in predicting the risk of abusive parenting. These multiple risk factors affecting child abuse perpetration indicate the need to develop a multi-dimensional intervention in prison settings to address those multiple issues.

