Citation
Ren L, Zhao JS, Luo F. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
36222642
Abstract
A cornerstone of broken windows theory concerns public perceptions of disorder and crime, and the citizens' "panic response" with the onset of disorder in their neighborhoods. Naturally, assuming this dynamic to exist lends support for a significant expansion of police operations from traditional crime control to order maintenance. More specifically, the advocates of the theory presume that citizens view disorder and crime as two distinctive constructs, and further that the former triggers the latter. Broken windows theory was quite popular during the 1990s and early 2000s, a period in which order maintenance or quality of life policing reached its apex of popularity.
Language: en
Keywords
police; broken windows theory; confirmatory factor analysis; order maintenance policing; perceptions of disorder and crime