Citation
Gast DAA, Didden R, Westera JJ, van de Rest O, van Hemert AM, Giltay EJ. J. Appl. Res. Intellect. Disabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
36224110
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Aggressive incidents are common in people with intellectual disabilities. Therefore, we aimed to assess whether supplementation of multivitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids (FA) reduces aggressive incidents.
Language: en
Keywords
aggressive behaviour; dietary supplements; intellectual disabilities; randomised controlled trial