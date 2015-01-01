|
Citation
|
Grove JL, Carlson SE, Parkhurst KA, O'Neill JC, Smith TW. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36223526
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) frequently functions to regulate shame-based emotions and cognitions in the context of interpersonal stress. The present study sought to examine how sleep quality (SQ) may influence this process in a laboratory setting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
self-harm; emotion regulation; sleep; nonsuicidal self-injury; insomnia; shame