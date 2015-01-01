Abstract

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to investigate the association between working from home (WFH), depression/anxiety, and work-family conflict (WFC) among Korean workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



METHODS: We surveyed a total of 1,074 workers online. Depression and anxiety were measured using the Centre for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale (CES-D) and Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI). Mediating effects of WFC on the relationship between WFH and depression/anxiety were examined.



RESULTS: The WFH group had higher depression and anxiety scores than the daily commuting group. As WFC increased, the CES-D and BAI scores also increased. A possible mediating effect of WFC on the relationship between WFH and high CES-D and BAI scores was found.



CONCLUSION: We observed a significant difference in depression/anxiety between WFH and daily commute workers, which was mediated by WFC, especially for young, child-growing, and precarious workers.

