Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Since July 2022, calling or texting 988 in the US connects callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline following a law passed by Congress to simplify access to the mental health crisis line in the US. Compared with other areas of suicide research, knowledge regarding how and to what extent crisis lines prevent suicide crises and suicide deaths remains in its infancy. The state of this research is briefly reviewed and critical directions for future research on factors that may influence effectiveness are suggested. OBSERVATIONS: The new 988 line stands to improve access to critical lifesaving measures in the moments of a suicidal crisis. However, urgent questions remain regarding how to improve effectiveness of crisis lines. Available evidence suggests that crisis lines are often effective at reducing immediate distress and reducing suicide risk, but substantial gaps remain in understanding how crisis lines work.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Future research is recommended with suicide prevention crisis lines, such as 988, to identify and test factors influencing effectiveness, including conversation, consumer, dyadic, and structural-level characteristics. Existing research, while minimal, suggests that prescription of 988 to prevent suicide death is clinically warranted, but much more work is needed to optimize care.

