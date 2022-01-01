Abstract

In our Editorial to Elliman et al., 2022, we were in error in our interpretation of the findings regarding treatment seeking in female drill sergeants compared to male drill sergeants. Specifically, that female drill sergeants sought care less frequently than their male counterparts, when in fact there was no difference in the rates of seeking medical care between the genders. This finding remains interesting to us for different reasons. For example, the broader literature of civilian males and females indicates that females are more likely to seek medical care than males. Considering this, we wonder if female service members, in particular drill sergeants, self-select for a more resilient phenotype than do their civilian counterparts; are there subtle factors that discourage them from seeking help as a potential stigma of weakness; or is this finding an artifact of the sample? We encourage future research to consider military unique factors that may influence care-seeking behavior in both male and female service members. Regardless, of the approach, however, we recognize that a dynamic relationship exists between sleep deprivation and injuries, especially among those who are serving in a drill sergeant role.



