Abstract

Dooring Bicycle Accidents with Severe Injury Patterns: 10-Year Study of a Level 1 Trauma Center Abstract. Studies in Switzerland, Germany and Austria have shown that, contrary to popular belief, dooring accidents are among the most common bicycle accidents. The resulting injuries are often serious and often lead to hospital admission. All dooring accidents of the Inselspital Emergency Department in Bern between 2012 and 2021 were identified and evaluated retrospectively. The data were generated from the database of the management system (Ecare) of the University Hospital Bern by means of a search query with the German keywords: "Autotüre", "Autotuere", "Dooring" and were anonymised. Most patients were female and on average 34 years old; most injuries occurred to the head and the extremities. Treatment was mostly done on an outpatient basis. The ISS (Injury Severity Score) was an average of 3.5. One of the patients needed emergency surgery. This is the first Swiss study to systematically record and evaluate dooring accidents. Since cycling is a trend, especially in urban areas, and consequently the number of cyclists is constantly increasing, it can be assumed that the number of dooring injuries will also increase and corresponding prevention measures will have to be taken. The current COVID-19 pandemic tends to aggravate the problem, as in the context of infection control the number of cyclists and, consequently, accidents is increasing, especially in urban areas, in the context of infection control. This said, it is crucial to gain more information about the time slots of the accidents and the casualties through appropriate studies in order to take adequate preventive and protective measures.



===



Untersuchungen in der Schweiz, Deutschland und Österreich haben gezeigt, dass Dooring-Unfälle (Unfälle von Radfahrenden, die von einer geöffneten Tür eines Kraftfahrzeugs erfasst werden) entgegen der weitläufigen Meinung zu den häufigen Fahrradunfällen zählen. Die resultierenden Verletzungen sind häufig schwerwiegend und führen oft zur Vorstellung und Behandlung in einem Krankenhaus. Es wurden retrospektiv alle Dooring-Unfälle des universitären Notfallzentrums des Inselspitals Bern der Jahre 2012 bis 2021 identifiziert und ausgewertet. Die Daten wurden aus der Datenbank des Managementsystems des Universitätsspitals Bern mittels einer Suchabfrage mit den Keywords auf Deutsch: "Autotüre", "Autotuere", "Dooring" generiert und anonymisiert. Die meisten Verunfallten waren weiblichen Geschlechts und durchschnittlich 34 Jahre alt; Verletzungen fanden sich vor allem an Kopf und Extremitäten. Die Behandlung konnte meist ambulant erfolgen. Der ISS (Injury Severity Score) betrug durchschnittlich 3,5. Ein Patient musste notoperiert werden. Dies ist die erste Schweizer Studie, die Dooring-Unfälle systematisch erfasst und auswertet. Da Radfahren vor allem im städtischen Raum im Trend liegt und folglich die Zahl der Radfahrenden stetig steigt, ist davon auszugehen, dass auch die Anzahl an Dooring-Verletzten zunehmen wird und entsprechende Präventionsmassnahmen getroffen werden müssen. Die gegenwärtige COVID-19-Pandemie verschärft die Problematik, da im Rahmen des Infektionsschutzes die Anzahl an Radfahrenden und folglich auch an Unfällen insbesondere im städtischen Raum zunimmt. Diesbezüglich sind beispielweise Kenntnisse über die Unfallzeit und die verunfallten Personen durch entsprechende Studien besonders wichtig, um passende Gegen- und Schutzmassnahmen ergreifen zu können.

Language: de