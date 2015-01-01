|
Braun CT, Hetmank C, Exadaktylos AK, Klukowska-Rötzler J. Praxis 2022; 111(13): 722-729.
(Copyright © 2022, Hans Huber)
36221974
Abstract
Dooring Bicycle Accidents with Severe Injury Patterns: 10-Year Study of a Level 1 Trauma Center Abstract. Studies in Switzerland, Germany and Austria have shown that, contrary to popular belief, dooring accidents are among the most common bicycle accidents. The resulting injuries are often serious and often lead to hospital admission. All dooring accidents of the Inselspital Emergency Department in Bern between 2012 and 2021 were identified and evaluated retrospectively. The data were generated from the database of the management system (Ecare) of the University Hospital Bern by means of a search query with the German keywords: "Autotüre", "Autotuere", "Dooring" and were anonymised. Most patients were female and on average 34 years old; most injuries occurred to the head and the extremities. Treatment was mostly done on an outpatient basis. The ISS (Injury Severity Score) was an average of 3.5. One of the patients needed emergency surgery. This is the first Swiss study to systematically record and evaluate dooring accidents. Since cycling is a trend, especially in urban areas, and consequently the number of cyclists is constantly increasing, it can be assumed that the number of dooring injuries will also increase and corresponding prevention measures will have to be taken. The current COVID-19 pandemic tends to aggravate the problem, as in the context of infection control the number of cyclists and, consequently, accidents is increasing, especially in urban areas, in the context of infection control. This said, it is crucial to gain more information about the time slots of the accidents and the casualties through appropriate studies in order to take adequate preventive and protective measures.
Language: de
Accidents; Adult; Humans; Female; Male; Accidents, Traffic; injury; Retrospective Studies; Pandemics; Trauma Centers; Head Protective Devices; *COVID-19; *Craniocerebral Trauma/epidemiology; accidents de la bicyclette; bicycle accident; Bicycling/injuries; blessures; Dooring; Fahrrad-Unfall; Verletzung