Abstract

The harm of childhood parental neglect to emerging adults' maladjustment has garnered empirical support. For college students who have left-behind experience (LBE), this relationship is rarely discussed and the psychological process underlying this relationship is not well understood. Using a longitudinal study and guided by the Risky Families model, this study aimed to explore the mediating roles of anxious attachment and perceived social support in the link between parental neglect and maladjustment of LBE college students. We used two-wave longitudinal data, with a time lag of 3 months, collected among Chinese college students with LBE in Chongqing (N = 391). The results revealed that parental neglect in wave one was positively associated with maladjustment (depression, anxiety, and stress) in wave two. Anxious attachment and perceived social support in wave two separately mediated the relationship between parental neglect in wave one and maladjustment in wave two. Anxious attachment and perceived social support in wave two only sequentially mediated the pathway from parental neglect to later depression. These findings emphasize the importance of anxious attachment and social support in resilience and have significant implications for LBE college students' social work practice in China.

