Citation
Mercado A, Venta A, Morales F, Palomin A, Garcini L, Silva M, Domenech Rodríguez MM. Psychol. Trauma 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
DOI
PMID
36222662
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Latinx asylum-seeking families report posttraumatic distress that is 161-204% higher than in nonimmigrants, with adverse consequences for health and well-being. Recent U.S. policies have further embedded trauma in the asylum-seeking process by forcing families to remain in Mexico, enduring dire living conditions in tent encampments near the border while awaiting processing. These families are now entering the United States in large numbers. This article sheds light on their recent experiences and mental health needs, using a mixed methods-grounded theory design, presenting quantitative and qualitative data to describe the experiences of six asylum-seeking families who waited for 1-2 years in the refugee camp in Mexico.
Language: en