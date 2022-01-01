Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Military veterans experience a higher prevalence of mental health difficulties compared with the general population. Research has highlighted veterans who experience mental health difficulties have poorer treatment outcomes. Understanding veteran needs may help improve veteran mental health services and treatment outcomes. The aim of this study was to explore the complexity of health and well-being needs among a national clinical sample of veterans.



METHOD: In total, 989 veterans from a U.K. veterans mental health charity were invited to complete a questionnaire about their sociodemographic characteristics, military experiences, physical and mental health, and well-being.



RESULTS: Of the invitees, 428 veterans (43.3%) completed the questionnaire. Common mental disorders, such as anxiety and depression, were the most frequently reported mental health difficulty (80.7%), followed by loneliness (79.1%) and perceived low social support (72.2%). Rates of PTSD were also high (68.7% any PTSD), with most participants experiencing complex PTSD (CPTSD; 62.5%) compared with PTSD (6.2%). Veterans with co-occurring CPTSD symptoms have poorer health due to a higher number of comorbidities, for instance between CPTSD and moral injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Comorbidity appeared to be the norm rather than the exception within treatment-seeking veterans. As such, it seems important for veteran mental health services to take a holistic approach when supporting veterans. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved).

Language: en