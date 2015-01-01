Abstract

This study aimed to identify the prevalence and risk factors for globe removal among patients with open-globe injuries (OGIs) in agricultural regions. A retrospective chart review of patients with OGIs was performed between January 2010 and December 2019. Univariable and multivariable logistic regression models were used to identify the factors associated with globe removal in OGI. This study included 422 patients (422 eyes). The highest prevalence of OGI was observed in the middle age group (> 20 to 40 years). The most common cause of OGIs was agriculture-related injury (54.7%), followed by industry or workplace-related injury (20.4%), and assault (5.0%). Intraocular foreign bodies, endophthalmitis, and panophthalmitis were reported in 57.6%, 28.4%, and 5.7% of cases, respectively. Eight eviscerations and 43 enucleations were performed, accounting for 12.1% of OGIs. The most common indication for globe removal was panophthalmitis. Multivariable analysis revealed that the predictive factors significantly associated with globe removal were assault injuries (adjusted odds ratio (aOR) = 5.53; p = 0.026), presenting logarithm of the minimum angle of resolution visual acuity (aOR = 311.79; p < 0.001), and endophthalmitis and panophthalmitis (aOR = 3.58 and 734.94, respectively; p < 0.001). This knowledge would aid in patient counseling and encourage health promotion.

Language: en