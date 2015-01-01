Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of the current study was to compare the GHBMC female model responses with in-house sled test data for three small female post mortem human surrogates (PMHS) at 32 km/h and a seatback recline angle of 45 degrees. The kinematics and the seatbelt forces were used to compare the female PMHS and model responses. The study aimed to identify updates that may be needed to the model.



METHODS: In-house experimental sled test kinematic and seatbelt response data for the small females were obtained. The 5(th) female GHBMC was simulated with the same boundary conditions as in the experiments. In addition, using the PMHS computed tomography (CT) and test environment scans, the female model geometry was updated to a subject-specific model for one of the specimens, and the models were simulated to obtain 5(th) female and subject-specific model responses. The kinematic response and the seatbelt forces for the two models were compared with the average of the three experimental data.



RESULTS: The head, T8 and L4 excursions, head and pelvis accelerations and seatbelt forces for the two female models were compared with the experimental data. The model responses were in agreement with the PMHS; however, the subject-specific model showed a closer agreement with the kinematic response. The subject-specific model did not submarine as in the experiments, whereas the 5(th) female model submarined. However, the subject-specific model showed 20% higher seatbelt forces than the PMHS.



CONCLUSION: This study showed that anthropometric differences may significantly alter occupant kinematics in reclined posture and need to be incorporated to investigate kinematics and injury mechanisms. The next step of the study involves incorporating age-specific material changes and investigating the subject-specific injury mechanisms. The results will be useful to develop countermeasures for autonomous vehicles.

