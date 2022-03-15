|
Giovannini S, Iacovelli C, Brau F, Loreti C, Fusco A, Caliandro P, Biscotti L, Padua L, Bernabei R, Castelli L. Trials 2022; 23(1): e872.
36224575
BACKGROUND: Stroke, the incidence of which increases with age, has a negative impact on motor and cognitive performance, quality of life, and the independence of the person and his or her family, leading to a number of direct and indirect costs. Motor recovery is essential, especially in elderly patients, to enable the patient to be independent in activities of daily living and to prevent falls. Several studies have shown how robotic training associated with physical therapy influenced functional and motor outcomes of walking after stroke by improving endurance and walking strategies. Considering data from previous studies and patients' needs in gait and balance control, we hypothesized that robot-assisted balance treatment associated with physical therapy may be more effective than usual therapy performed by a physical therapist in terms of improving static, dynamic balance and gait, on fatigue and cognitive performance.
Falls; Technology; Elderly; Rehabilitation; Older adults