Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stroke, the incidence of which increases with age, has a negative impact on motor and cognitive performance, quality of life, and the independence of the person and his or her family, leading to a number of direct and indirect costs. Motor recovery is essential, especially in elderly patients, to enable the patient to be independent in activities of daily living and to prevent falls. Several studies have shown how robotic training associated with physical therapy influenced functional and motor outcomes of walking after stroke by improving endurance and walking strategies. Considering data from previous studies and patients' needs in gait and balance control, we hypothesized that robot-assisted balance treatment associated with physical therapy may be more effective than usual therapy performed by a physical therapist in terms of improving static, dynamic balance and gait, on fatigue and cognitive performance.



METHODS: This is an interventional, single-blinded, preliminary randomized control trial. Twenty-four patients of both sexes will be recruited, evaluated, and treated at the UOC Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine, Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli IRCCS in Rome from January to December 2022. Patients will be randomized into two groups: the experimental group will perform specific rehabilitation for balance disorder using the Hunova® robotic platform (Movendo Technology srl, Genoa, IT) for 3 times a week, for 4 weeks (12 total sessions), and for 45 min of treatment, in addition to conventional treatment, while the conventional group (GC) will perform only conventional treatment as per daily routine. All patients will undergo clinical and instrumental evaluation at the beginning and end of the 4 weeks of treatment.



CONCLUSIONS: The study aims to evaluate the improvement in balance, fatigue, quality of life, and motor and cognitive performance after combined conventional and robotic balance treatment with Hunova® (Movendo Technology srl, Genoa, IT) compared with conventional therapy alone. Robotic assessment to identify the most appropriate and individualized rehabilitation treatment may allow reducing disability and improving quality of life in the frail population. This would reduce direct and indirect social costs of care and treatment for the National Health Service and caregivers. TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05280587. Registered on March 15, 2022.

