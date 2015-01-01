|
Citation
|
Alderson H, Barrett S, Addison M, Burns S, Cooling V, Hackett S, Kaner E, McGovern W, Smart D, McGovern R. Womens Health (Lond. Engl.) 2022; 18: e17455057221129399.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Future Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36222319
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated intimate partner violence and abuse. Incidents of intimate partner violence and abuse have increased as a result of household tensions due to enforced coexistence (multiple national lockdowns and working from home practices), economic stress related to loss of income, the disruption of social and protective networks and the decreased access to support services. This study aimed to understand how female survivors of parental intimate partner violence and abuse have experienced the adapted multi-agency response to intimate partner violence and abuse during the pandemic and consider learning from remote and hybrid working to influence future support.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Parents; COVID-19; qualitative; Pandemics; *Intimate Partner Violence; parents; *COVID-19; Communicable Disease Control; intimate partner violence and abuse; lived experience