Szeremeta M, Sackiewicz A, Drobuliak P, Reszeć-Giełażyn J, Niemcunowicz-Janica A. Forensic Sci. (Basel) 2022; 2(1): 144-154.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publications Institute)

10.3390/forensicsci2010011

Many dietary supplements may contain harmful ingredients or compounds. One of them is caffeine, a stimulant that has been utilized globally for centuries, primarily for its ability to improve mental alertness. This report described a case involving a young woman who most likely intentionally took an energy booster containing pure caffeine. Gross and microscopic examination showed extensive necrotic changes with esophageal perforation in the upper gastrointestinal tract. Harmful contents have moved to the posterior mediastinum and the left pleural cavity, causing injuries within them. Postmortem toxicological tests (gas chromatography with the mass detector--GC-MS) have shown the presence of lethal levels of caffeine in the blood (92.0 ug/mL). The remaining toxicological tests were negative.


caffeine; energy booster; fatal poisoning; necrotic changes; perforation of the digestive tract

