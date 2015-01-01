Abstract

OBJECTIVE:

The objective of the review is to understand how academic literature on domestic violence has described or defined subtle, non-physical abuse in intimate heterosexual or same-sex relationships.



Introduction:

Academic literature frequently refers to subtle or covert abuse in intimate relationships; however, this kind of abuse, while recognized by therapists who work with victims, has not yet been researched. Without understanding how clients experiencing subtle abuse present in therapy, therapists may misunderstand the cause of their distress and do more harm than good. This scoping review aims to understand how the current literature describes or defines subtle or covert abuse to inform future research to enable therapists to recognize subtle abuse in their clients.



Inclusion criteria:

Academic work that describes or defines subtle or covert abuse in intimate partner relationships based on primary research or discussion papers published in English will be considered for inclusion. Work will be excluded if it only describes physical or overt non-physical abuse.



Methods:

MeSH terms and keywords relating to domestic violence literature found in preliminary searches were used to design the initial search strategies. Search terms based on these were chosen in discussion with a librarian. The following databases will be searched: PsycINFO (EBSCO), MEDLINE Complete (EBSCO), CINAHL (EBSCO), PsycArticles (EBSCO), and Scopus. Searches will be conducted for studies published between 1950 and 2021.

