Abstract

Reinforcement sensitivity theory (RST) of personality establishes the punishment sensitivity trait as a source of variation in defensive avoidance/approach behaviors. These individual differences reflect dissimilar sensitivity and reactivity of the fight-flight-freeze and behavioral inhibition systems (FFFS/BIS). The sensitivity to punishment (SP) scale has been widely used in personality research aimed at studying the activity of these systems. Structural and functional neuroimaging studies have confirmed the core biological correlates of FFFS/BIS in humans. Nonetheless, some brain functional features derived from resting-state blood-oxygen level-dependent (BOLD) activity and its association with the punishment sensitivity dimension remain unclear. This relationship would shed light on stable neural activity patterns linked to anxiety-like behaviors and anxiety predisposition. In this study, we analyzed functional activity metrics "at rest" [e.g., regional homogeneity (ReHo) and fractional amplitude of low-frequency fluctuation (fALFF)] and their relationship with SP in key FFFS/BIS regions (e.g., amygdala, hippocampus, and periaqueductal gray) in a sample of 127 healthy adults. Our results revealed a significant negative correlation between the fALFF within all these regions and the scores on SP. Our findings suggest aberrant neural activity (lower fALFF) within the brain's defense system in participants with high trait anxiety, which in turn could reflect lower FFFS/BIS activation thresholds. These neurally-located differences could lead to pathological fear/anxiety behaviors arising from the FFFS and BIS.

Language: en