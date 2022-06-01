|
Citation
|
Robillard CL, Legg NK, Ames ME, Turner BJ. Behav. Ther. 2022; 53(6): 1219-1232.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36229118
|
Abstract
|
Integrating across motivational models suggests that different self-damaging behaviors (SDBs) are enacted for similar reasons. However, it remains unclear whether some motives are more relevant to certain SDBs than others. To answer this question, the present study compared the salience of 8 potentially shared motives across 3 exemplar SDBs, selected to represent different points along the internalizing and externalizing spectra: binge drinking, disordered eating (binge eating, purging, fasting), and nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI). Seven hundred and four first-year university students (73% female, M(age) = 17.97) completed monthly surveys assessing their engagement in and motives for SDBs. Motives were conceptualized as either interpersonal (bonding with others, conforming with others, communicating strength, communicating distress, reducing demands) or intrapersonal (reducing negative emotions, enhancing positive emotions, punishing oneself). Multilevel models compared endorsement of each motive across SDBs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
self-injurious behavior; eating disorder; function; harmful behaviors; heavy drinking