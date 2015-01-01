|
Citation
Araújo AC, Casal RJ, Goulão J, Martins AP. BMJ Open 2022; 12(10): e060519.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36229144
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Misuse of psychoactive medicines, especially prescription opioids, but also benzodiazepines, hypnotics and sedatives, has become a significant public health issue in some countries, especially in the USA, where it has been extensively documented, as well as in Canada and Australia. However, in the European Union (EU) published literature on the topic is scarce and heterogeneous regarding definitions, sources of data, tools and methods of analysis.The aim of this scoping review is to map the key concepts on psychoactive medicines' misuse and examine the existing body of evidence on this topic in the EU. Data on the possible consequences of medicines' misuse-adverse drug reactions, poisonings, hospitalisations and deaths-will also be analysed.
Language: en
Keywords
EPIDEMIOLOGY; PUBLIC HEALTH; MENTAL HEALTH; Substance misuse