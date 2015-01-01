Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research shows that adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) are problematic and may impact delinquency and arrest in adolescence. However, resiliency theories suggest the association between ACEs and delinquency/arrest may be mitigated by positive childhood experiences (PCEs).



OBJECTIVE: This study tests the hypothesis that an accumulation of PCEs ameliorates the relationship between ACEs and delinquency and arrest during adolescence. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Prospective data were collected from approximately 800 participants in the Longitudinal Studies of Child Abuse and Neglect (LONGSCAN).



METHODS: Self-report data from 16-year-old participants were used to measure the two dependent variables: the number of delinquent acts committed and having at least one arrest in the past year. Count measures reflected the number of ACEs and PCEs, with the former based on reports from child protective services, caregivers, and youth collected from ages 4-12, and the latter based on self-reports at age 12. Negative binomial models analyzed delinquency outcomes, logistic regression models examined arrest, and interaction terms assessed moderating effects.



RESULTS: ACEs were associated with significantly more delinquent acts but not arrest, and PCEs were associated with significantly fewer delinquent acts but not arrest. PCEs significantly reduced the relationship between ACEs and delinquency but only for youth with moderate levels of ACEs.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicate a need for additional research measuring the moderating effects of a variety of PCEs and to the need to enhance positive experiences for youth to prevent delinquency.

Language: en