Abstract

Children of parents with emotion regulation (ER) difficulties may be at heightened risk for internalizing and externalizing problems, and maternal invalidation may explain this association. The current study used a cross-informant design to test the indirect effect of clinician-rated maternal ER difficulties on teacher-reported internalizing and externalizing problems through maternal invalidation. This risk pathway was tested in two groups of preschoolers: children of mothers with ER difficulties and children of mothers without ER difficulties (healthy controls; HC). Participants were 85 mothers (M(age) =33.30 years; 36% racial/ethnic minoritized status) and their children (M(age) =4234 months; 47% racial/ethnic minoritized status). Maternal ER difficulties had a significant indirect effect on child internalizing problems and externalizing problems, specifically aggressive behavior, through maternal invalidation. Specifically, mothers with ER difficulties reported more maternal invalidation, and their children exhibited more internalizing problems and aggressive behavior in a preschool/daycare setting, pointing to multiple avenues for prevention and intervention.

Language: en