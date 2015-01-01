SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Redona PTJ, Woods C, Jackson D, Hayman J, Usher K. Cureus 2022; 14(9): e28813.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)

DOI

10.7759/cureus.28813

PMID

36225464

PMCID

PMC9534731

Abstract

Introduction Victoria, Australia, holds the unenviable record for the longest number of lockdown days in the world (262 days) and some of the most rigid restrictions. The purpose of this study was to determine whether changes in harmful drug use occurred during the pandemic by comparing stimulant-related presentations to Victorian emergency departments before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

METHODS A retrospective analysis of data from the Victorian Injury Surveillance Unit was undertaken for two time periods, March 2019 to September 2019 and March 2020 to September 2020.

RESULTS The proportion of people presenting to an ED who used methylamphetamine/methamphetamine/amphetamine significantly increased from 2019 to 2020. Conversely, there was a significant reduction in ED presentations among people who used 3,4-methylenedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) and ecstasy during the study period.

CONCLUSIONS COVID-19-related restrictions can affect mental health due to depression, or anxiety, particularly if people also experience loss of employment and income. In addition, mental health issues may affect substance use, including increased frequency of use and dose. This has implications for policy and planning during a pandemic and may be overlooked as the focus is on planning and resources for patients with COVID-19.


Language: en

Keywords

pandemic; cocaine; amphetamine; methamphetamine; emergency departments

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print