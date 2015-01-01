|
Redona PTJ, Woods C, Jackson D, Hayman J, Usher K. Cureus 2022; 14(9): e28813.
(Copyright © 2022, Curēus)
36225464
Introduction Victoria, Australia, holds the unenviable record for the longest number of lockdown days in the world (262 days) and some of the most rigid restrictions. The purpose of this study was to determine whether changes in harmful drug use occurred during the pandemic by comparing stimulant-related presentations to Victorian emergency departments before and during the COVID-19 pandemic.
pandemic; cocaine; amphetamine; methamphetamine; emergency departments