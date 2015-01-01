Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study analyzed the inequities of excess mortality according to the region and socioeconomic division to explain the distribution of excess mortality in South Korea in 2020.



METHODS: We acquired weekly all-cause mortality data from Jan 2015 to Dec 2020: (i) the National Health Insurance Database and (ii) Vital Statistics. Excess mortality for 2020 was calculated by comparing the weekly observed deaths with expected deaths from the same period (2015-2019) using Quasi-Poisson regression.



RESULTS: The inequitable distribution of excess mortality was also identified. The estimated excess mortality in South Korea was -29,112 (95% CI -29,832 to -28,391) and -55 per 100,000, and the ratio of observed deaths to expected deaths was 0.91. Negative excess mortality was observed except for women in the 0-14 age group. In the socioeconomic dimension, the male Medicaid beneficiary group showed positive excess mortality, while the non-disabled and disabled groups showed similar negative values. When the standardized mortality ratio was calculated for the top 10 causes of death, deaths from Alzheimer's disease and septicemia increased, whereas those from diabetes mellitus and cerebrovascular disease decreased. The decrease in mortality was primarily concentrated in older adults, and the mortality of young women increased due to increased intentional self-harm.



CONCLUSION: This study adds essential evidence to the overall performance of South Korea. Inequalities according to various socioeconomic variables indicate that the results of strict measures to control COVID-19 are not distributed equitably. Efforts should be made to properly evaluate the current and future problems related to the pandemic.

Language: en