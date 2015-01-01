Abstract

In June 2022, the Migros supermarket group in Switzerland declared the results of its referendum on the prospect of selling alcohol. Nationwide, individual members of the Federation of Regional Cooperatives that own the store had voted "No" to alcohol sales, thus continuing a philosophy that was implemented with its founding in the 1920s. As one of the biggest supermarket and convenience store chains in Switzerland, Migros is atypical in Western Europe for its alcohol-free consumer stance. However, this is complicated by the company selling alcohol in several of its retail subsidiaries and its stocking of alcohol-free beverages in own-brand shops. As such, Migros offers a distinctive and underexamined case study for wider drug policies and principles of prevention and harm reduction. This is especially notable within the framework of Switzerland's well-documented "four pillar" approach to substance use. Accordingly, in this article, we discuss the context of Migros' decision, issues raised by the referendum, and the significance of this consumer policy within Swiss society.

