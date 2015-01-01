SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Smith A, Liebrenz M. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 110: e103880.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.drugpo.2022.103880

PMID

36228561

Abstract

In June 2022, the Migros supermarket group in Switzerland declared the results of its referendum on the prospect of selling alcohol. Nationwide, individual members of the Federation of Regional Cooperatives that own the store had voted "No" to alcohol sales, thus continuing a philosophy that was implemented with its founding in the 1920s. As one of the biggest supermarket and convenience store chains in Switzerland, Migros is atypical in Western Europe for its alcohol-free consumer stance. However, this is complicated by the company selling alcohol in several of its retail subsidiaries and its stocking of alcohol-free beverages in own-brand shops. As such, Migros offers a distinctive and underexamined case study for wider drug policies and principles of prevention and harm reduction. This is especially notable within the framework of Switzerland's well-documented "four pillar" approach to substance use. Accordingly, in this article, we discuss the context of Migros' decision, issues raised by the referendum, and the significance of this consumer policy within Swiss society.


Language: en

Keywords

Prevention; Harm reduction; Alcohol policy; Migros supermarket; Switzerland

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print