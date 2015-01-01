Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Late-life suicide is a vital public health concern. Though gerontological research suggested the young-old and old-old phases were heterogeneous, age differences in the elderly suicide have not been well studied due to the lack of comparable control groups and small samples. The study aimed to examine the age-specific suicidal characteristics and risk factors among the young-old (60-79) and old-old (over 80) elderly.



METHODS: Two hundred and forty two suicide decedents and 242 living comparisons were enrolled in a 1:1 matched case-control psychological autopsy study in rural China: 173 young-old and 69 old-old in each group. Suicidal characteristics, demographic characteristics, living arrangements, physical health, mental disorder, and psychosocial factors were collected. We used logistic regression models to assess risk factors of suicide and test for interactions between age and each risk factor.



RESULTS: Pesticide suicide was more prevalent among young-old suicides than old-old suicides (56.07% vs. 40.58%, p = 0.029). Non-currently married, unemployment, mental disorder, higher disability in physical activities of daily living, higher hopelessness and higher depressive symptom were significantly associated with suicide among older adults. The effect of poor function in physical activities of daily living on suicide was significantly greater during younger ages (p for interaction = 0.038).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings indicated that most suicidal characteristics and risk factors for completed suicide were generally similar among young-old and old-old adults. But poor function in physical activities of daily living predicted increase suicide risk only at younger ages. In addition to common risk factors, age-specific factors should also be noted in suicide prevention. CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION: According to the ICMJE, purely observational studies (those in which the assignment of the medical intervention is not at the discretion of the investigator) will not require registration. Our study was not registered because this is a case-control study. But all procedures of the study were carried out in accordance with the latest version of the Declaration of Helsinki. The study were approved by the Institutional Review Boards of the Central South University, Shandong University, and Guangxi Medical University.

