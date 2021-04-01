Abstract

Despite growing awareness of mental health conditions in recent years, funding for mental health science has not increased. The 2020 International Alliance of Mental Health Research Funders report "The Inequities of Mental Health Research Funding" reveals some stark inequalities and highlights issues with resource allocation. Although the global cost of mental health conditions is projected to exceed $6 trillion by 2030, global investments in mental health research have remained approximately $3.7 billion per year in real terms between 2015 and 2019, equating to roughly 50 cents per person per year. Only 2.4% of this research funding is spent in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), despite accounting for 84% of the world's population. Only 33% of the total is invested in mental health research involving young people, despite this being the peak age of onset of the majority of mental health conditions, and where prevention and early intervention can avert the lifelong disability and suffering that underlie the tremendous cost.



Because research expenditure is so at odds with the burden of mental ill-health experienced globally, major knowledge gaps persist: (1) data on prevalence of adolescent mental health conditions is sparse, especially in LMICs. Data about mental health conditions among adolescents that are available are representative of a very small proportion of the population and more than 100 countries have no data; (2) solid evidence on scalable approaches for mental health care, for prevention of mental health conditions in children and adolescents, promotive mental health strategies, and for addressing mental health determinants is limited, particularly from LMICS. These data and evidence are urgently needed to guide strategic actions to address the burden of mental health problems among adolescents through effective national policies and programs.



Better collection and management of mental health data, through routine data collection platforms, has become a major focus of large research agencies including the US National Institute of Mental Health and the Wellcome Trust. Together they have formed the Common Measures in Mental Health Science Governance board and outlined an initial core list of research questionnaires that should be used by funded researchers. UNICEF has made extensive efforts, in collaboration with academic and institutional partners, including the World Health Organisation, to adapt and validate these common measures for use at the population level in LMICs, through the MMAP initiative (Measurement of Mental health among Adolescents at the Population level). Field work for the MMAP initiative currently involves implementation of the MMAP protocol for transcultural translation, adaptation, and clinical validation in four settings: Belize, South Africa, Kenya, and Nepal. Transcultural translation and adaptation work is ongoing in Angola.

Language: en